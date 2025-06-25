Former England midfielder Adam Lallana retires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former England midfielder Adam Lallana has retired from playing at the age of 37.

Lallana, who won 34 caps for his country, returned to Southampton last season after making his name in his first spell there, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

He joined Liverpool from Saints for £25m in 2014 and went on to win the Premier League and Champions League.

"As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride," Lallana said on his social media accounts., external

"Southampton… the place where it all started, and fittingly where it ends. It's the club I ultimately owe everything to."

Lallana came through Southampton's academy before making his debut for the first team as an 18-year-old in 2006.

He went on to feature more than 250 times for Saints and was part of the squad that won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Lallana was captain when he left for Anfield during a summer where he also played for England at the 2014 World Cup.

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 and the league title the following campaign, Lallana joined Brighton before returning to St Mary's in 2024.

He only made five starts as Saints were relegated to the Championship.

"I'm proud of the playing career I've had and have no regrets about any of it," Lallana added.

"I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they've shaped me into who I am.

"To everyone who made the journey so special, the staff at each club and organisation, the managers and coaches, my teammates, and of course the supporters — thank you.

"But most of all, to my own team… my family. My wife Emily, our amazing sons, my mum, dad and sister, thank you for putting up with me and being in my corner through it all.

"I'm excited for whatever the future brings."

