Former Google boss warns AI could be exploited by terrorists

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has expressed concerns that artificial intelligence could be exploited by terrorists or "rogue states" to harm innocent people.

In an interview with the BBC, Schmidt highlighted the potential risks, saying, "The real fears that I have are not the ones that most people talk about AI - I talk about extreme risk," News.Az reports.

The tech billionaire, who held senior posts at Google from 2001 to 2017, told the Today programme "North Korea, or Iran, or even Russia" could adopt and misuse the technology to create biological weapons.

He called for government oversight on private tech companies which are developing AI models, but warned over-regulation could stifle innovation.


