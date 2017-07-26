Former head of Bank Standard declared internationally wanted

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former, Kriman Salim Eldarovich, director of the “Bank Standard” Board of Directors, APA reported.

Investigative search operations are underway to find and arrest him.



According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, investigations have revealed that Chingiz Jalilov, founder of “Çudo Peçka” LLC and “ÇP Aqro” LLC, having conspired with former Director of “Bank Standard” Board of Directors Kriman Salim Eldarovich, took a loan in the amount of 21,874,000 manats at the expense of large funds that entered the bank from various sources, including from external and internal investors and deposits, without the consent of the Supervisory Council of the bank by pledging properties, the prices of which were artificially inflated. He specified the purpose of the loan as the alleged purchase of a summer residence, the repair of an apartment, the purchase of land, etc. in his name, in the name of close relatives, the names of different persons working in the societies he directed. Then, on the basis of these loan agreements, he pretended that he owed the loan to the bank on a large scale, restructured the loan several times (changing the terms of the loan or his payment), thereby sharing the 13 million 962 thousand manats he had embezzled with Salim Kriman.



Jalilov was put in pretrial detention under the article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan #179.3.2 (Assignment or waste in a large amount, plunder of property entrusted to guilty by another person) and #308.2 (Abusing official powers which entailed heavy consequences) as there were revealed grounds for suspicions on spending of loans for his own purposes with officials of the bank.



Investigations have revealed that Guliyev Emin Gazanfar oglu, founder and director of Harvest LLC, specially created on behalf of former Director of “Bank Standard” Board of Directors Kriman Salim Eldarovich, entered into an agreement with him under the pretext of acquiring a 30% stock and completion of construction work shared with him 3,091,000 manats from a loan totaling 10,749,000 manats. The loan was allocated to Harvest LLC on the basis of several contracts at the expense of large amounts of money received from various sources at that time, including from external and internal investors and deposits.



In addition, E. Guliyev, continuing his criminal relations with Kriman, knowing in advance that he will not be able to fulfill his obligations under the contract, was able to, under the pretext of allegedly constructing a summer house, issue several loans without pledge for a total of 8,588,000 manats, which he also shared with Kriman.



E.Guliyev, being in collusion with the bank's officials, abusing his official position, spent these loans not for his personal needs, he was charged under articles 179.3.2 and 308.2. Guliyev has been put in pretrial detention.



The investigation into both cases is continuing.

