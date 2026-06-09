Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg involved in dramatic NBA Finals moment - VIDEO

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New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado was involved in a frightening courtside collision with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday, News.Az reports, citing US Weekly.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when the 28-year-old Alvarado chased a loose ball and dove into the front row of seats, appearing to tumble into Bloomberg, who was sitting courtside.

The 84-year-old former mayor was briefly shaken by the impact as nearby spectators quickly checked on him.

Among those who appeared concerned were former NFL quarterback Eli Manning and former baseball star Derek Jeter, who were seated nearby.

After untangling himself from the crowd, Alvarado immediately checked on Bloomberg, patting his knee and asking whether he was okay. Bloomberg appeared rattled but signaled that he was fine, allowing play to continue.

“As Alvarado dives into the stands, he checks with former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg,” play-by-play announcer Mike Breen told ABC viewers during the broadcast.

The Knicks went on to suffer a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, although New York still holds a 2-1 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals heading into Game 4, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The game also featured a halftime performance by Cardi B, who performed her hit songs “Bodega Baddie” and Bodak Yellow.

Among the high-profile attendees was Donald Trump, who attended the game alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump. When Trump appeared on the arena’s jumbotron before tipoff, sections of the Madison Square Garden crowd responded with loud boos.

News.Az