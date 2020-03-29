Former President of Azerbaijan Futsal Federation dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani futsal (two-touch soccer) has sustained great loss, Apasport.az website reports.

The former president and the member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation (AFF) Agharza Rzayev has died at the age of 66.

It is stated that he has died from a heart attack.

A. Rzayev was AFF’s president during 1999-2008, and he has been working as a member of the Executive Committee of the Federation since 2018.

Rest in peace!

News.Az

