Former presidents of Romania, Croatia congratulate Azerbaijani president

Romania’s former President Emil Constantinescu has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

“I have the pleasure to extend to you my cordial congratulations and best wishes for your good health, personal happiness and success on the occasion of your birthday,” Constantinescu said in his congratulatory letter.

“I also would like to take advantage of this chance to express my heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) since its founding. Thanks to your leadership, the NGIC has grown to a world-renowned institution over the years. I strongly believe that with your guidance the NGIC will continue to develop further and serve its higher national and international goals such as the promotion of peace and understanding of the other, as well as the advancement of cultural, ethnic and religious identities through education among the younger generation.”

“I have particularly appreciated your patronage of the Global Baku Forum, which I have attended ever since the first edition, and that represents an excellent opportunity to reunite Nobel Prize laureates, members of the scientific and cultural elites worldwide, democratic political leaders and representatives of the young generation and I am looking forward to attending the next important events organized in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic also sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

“Allow me to congratulate your birthday. As a president of the Republic of Croatia (2010-2015) I had honor to meet you in Baku and in Zagreb. Our countries, from the very beginning had excellent relations and cooperation. Now, as former president I enjoy my membership in a very important Nizami Ganjavi International Center, promoting international cooperation and global development. The NGIC, due to your generous support, plays an important role on international scene. Following Azerbaijan for many years, I am really impressed by the development of your beautiful country. Without your wise leadership, that will be not possible,” Josipovic said.

“Hope, you shall lead your country for many years. I wish you personal happiness, health, and great success to you, your family and your country! Happy birthday!” he added.

