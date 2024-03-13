Former Serbian President: Baku Global Forum becomes more and more important every year

“The Baku Global Forum and the discussions here are becoming more and more important every year,” said Boris Tadić, former Serbian President at the briefing held before the 11th Global Baku Forum on "Fixing the Fractured World" to be held in Baku.

“Baku Global Forum and the discussions held there are becoming more and more important every year because the global community faces more problems. I hope we will witness fewer conflicts in the coming year,” Tadić stressed.

News.Az