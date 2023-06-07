Former Serbian president hails Azerbaijan’s important role in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been playing a very important role in the energy sector since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the former Serbian President, Boris Tadić, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international event on the topic “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity” in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Tadić stressed that Azerbaijan is not only a local energy supplier but also occupies an important place in the energy supply of Europe.

News.Az