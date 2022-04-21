Former Slovak PM and former interior minister suspected of organizing criminal group

Former Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak has been detained on suspicion of organizing a criminal group, while former Prime Minister Robert Fico managed to avoid detention thanks to a member of parliament immunity, News.Az reports citing Slovak media.

According to Slovak Police Corps Presidium spokesman Michal Slivka, Fico's arrest would require consent of other lawmakers.

Fico is the leader of the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy party and the head of the parliamentary opposition. He served as Slovak prime minister for a total of 10 years from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018.

Kalinak served as deputy prime minister and head of the interior ministry in both Fico governments and resigned in 2018 as well.

