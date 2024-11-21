+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died aged 86, following a battle with Alzheimer's, his family has announced.

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman served as MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years and was a key part of New Labour under Sir Tony Blair, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. His family said he had "spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".Lord Prescott died peacefully, surrounded by relatives at his care home on 20 November.In a statement released after his death, his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David said that representing the people of Hull had been his "greatest honour".They said: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86."He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery."John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain's longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister."John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour."

