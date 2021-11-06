Former US envoy says ‘necessary’ to ensure long-term negotiations between Baku, Yerevan

Former US envoy says ‘necessary’ to ensure long-term negotiations between Baku, Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to ensure long-term negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the US supports this process, said Rober Cekuta, former US Ambassador to Baku.

He made the statement at the panel session on the topic “South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation,” held Saturday as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum.

The former diplomat also noted that a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not yet been signed.

“I think that from the point of view of the development of the South Caucasus region, Azerbaijan and Armenia have a great responsibility. To advance this process, we must provide assistance to both countries,” he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az