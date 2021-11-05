Former WB vice-president says ‘impossible’ to guide society without press freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is impossible to guide society without freedom of the press, the former Vice President of the World Bank, Mats Karlsson, said at the panel on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“If we are not open to the development of our society, then we will not be able to treat migrants well,” Karlsson said.

Also, he noted that it is necessary to find solutions to prevent all these problems.

"It is necessary to help the weak and developing states. Countries must be healthy inside to help other people," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-1" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az