Yandex metrika counter

Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia

  • Region
  • Share
Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia

The former chief of police of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ashot Karapetyan, has died as a result of an explosion in Russia, Shamshyan.com reports citing sources.

A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result, the source said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      