Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia

The former chief of police of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ashot Karapetyan, has died as a result of an explosion in Russia, Shamshyan.com reports citing sources.

A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result, the source said.

News.Az

