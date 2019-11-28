Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia
The former chief of police of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ashot Karapetyan, has died as a result of an explosion in Russia, Shamshyan.com reports citing sources.
A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result, the source said.
