Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 ticket sales hits record high

The number of tickets sold for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 doubled compared to 2022 and reached a record high for the last six races, News.Az reports citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Tickets went on sale on December 15, 2022 and the sale will last until the race starts. There is now an early bird ticket sale, and tickets are currently offered at a 20 percent discount. Motorsport fans can only take advantage of this opportunity until January 15, 2023.

During the traditional Early Bird campaign, standing ticket prices vary from 40 manat ($23.53) to 120 manat ($70.59), while grandstand tickets – from 160 manat ($94.12) to 690 manat ($405.89). Formula 1 tickets for minors are found in a price range between 110 manat ($64.7) and 480 manat ($282.36).

