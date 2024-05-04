Formula 1 round 6 to be held in Miami

+ ↺ − 16 px

Round 6 of the 2024 Formula One World Championship will be held in Miami on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Driver standings leader, Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, is after his fifth Grand Prix victory in the 2024 season at Miami International Autodrome. The reigning world champion had to retire in the Australian Grand Prix in round 3, which marked the only race he didn't finish first this season. Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix, which is the only race he finished on the top spot in the 2024 season.1 Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Red Bull Racing - 110 2 Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Red Bull Racing - 85 3 Charles Leclerc (Monaco) - Ferrari - 76 4 Carlos Sainz (Spanish) - Ferrari - 69 5 Lando Norris (Great Britain) - McLaren - 58 Constructor Standings: 1 Red Bull Racing - 195 2 Ferrari - 151 3 McLaren - 96 4 Mercedes - 52 5 Aston Martin - 40

News.Az