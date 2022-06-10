Formula 2: Jüri Vips tops Baku Free Practice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hitech Grand Prix’s Jüri Vips was the fastest man in the first Formula 2 session of the Baku weekend. He set a 1:55.924 to end Practice fastest of all, ahead of Lawson and teammate Marcus Armstrong, News.Az reports citing the official website of Formula 2.

Jack Doohan and Frederik Vesti followed in fourth and fifth places respectively, but all the drivers ended up getting less track time than they would have hoped around the fast Baku City Circuit.

Free Practice got underway with blustery conditions. Strong winds kept the trees that line the circuit blowing as the drivers took to the track for their initial laps.

