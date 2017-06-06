Fortune teller detained in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku police have detained a fortune teller who defrauded a citizen.

The Interior Ministry told APA that two Baku city residents appealed to the police informing that they were defrauded by a female fortune teller of 1,100 manats.



In a prompt operation, the police detained Baku resident Roziya Zhelandinovna as a suspect.

A criminal case has been opened under article #178 (fraud) of the Criminal Code. An investigation is underway.



Roziya Zhelandinovna is suspected of having committed similar crimes in the past. People who have been defrauded by her are requested to call "102" call center of the Interior Ministry.

News.Az

