Foundation laid by Southern Gas Corridor provided favorable conditions for renewable energy cooperation: Azerbaijani President

“The new tasks and challenges had been determined for Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy. Good results had been achieved in fulfilling the tasks set by the last year’s Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman, News.Az reports.

He further added: “Foundation laid by the Southern Gas Corridor provided favorable conditions for renewable energy cooperation.”

