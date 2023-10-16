Foundation stone laid for 240-seat kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a 240-seat kindergarten in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed about the kindergarten.

The kindergarten occupies an area of 2.4 hectares. Under the project, the main building, playground, parking lot and technical zone will be created.

The two-storey building will have a medical point, gym and a music hall.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the construction project.

The head of state then laid the foundation stone for the kindergarten.





