Yandex metrika counter

Foundation stone laid for 240-seat kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city

  • Politics
  • Share
Foundation stone laid for 240-seat kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a 240-seat kindergarten in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports. 

The head of state was informed about the kindergarten.

The kindergarten occupies an area of 2.4 hectares. Under the project, the main building, playground, parking lot and technical zone will be created.

The two-storey building will have a medical point, gym and a music hall.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the construction project.

The head of state then laid the foundation stone for the kindergarten.

News about - Foundation stone laid for 240-seat kindergarten in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      