Yandex metrika counter

Foundation stone laid for administrative building in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city

  • Politics
  • Share
Foundation stone laid for administrative building in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports. 

The head of state was informed about the works to be done.

The total area of the five-storey administrative building is over 12 hectares. There will also be a parade square and one-hectare park.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the construction project.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the building.

News about - Foundation stone laid for administrative building in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city

News about - Foundation stone laid for administrative building in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      