Foundation stone laid for administrative building in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed about the works to be done.

The total area of the five-storey administrative building is over 12 hectares. There will also be a parade square and one-hectare park.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the construction project.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the building.

