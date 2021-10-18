Foundation stone laid for Fuzuli-Aghdam highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, On October 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to Fuzuli district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the construction of the road.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov said that the road will be constructed under the "Reconstruction and Restoration of the Liberated Territories” project approved by the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev this August.

The four-lane road will be 64.8 km in length and 15 meters in width.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for Fuzuli-Aghdam highway.

