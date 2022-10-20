Yandex metrika counter

Foundation stone laid for Gumlag railway station in Jabrayil district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have laid a foundation stone for Gumlag railway station which is located in the section of Horadiz-Aghband railway line passing through Jabrayil district, News.Az reports. 

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev informed the heads of state of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line and the Gumlag station.

