Foundation stone laid for Gumlag railway station in Jabrayil district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have laid a foundation stone for Gumlag railway station which is located in the section of Horadiz-Aghband railway line passing through Jabrayil district, News.Az reports.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev informed the heads of state of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line and the Gumlag station.

News.Az