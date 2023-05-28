Foundation stone laid for Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in the city of Lachin, News.Az reports.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli informed the head of state about the works to be carried out in the complex.

The complex to be built in Lachin district will consist of the Occupation and Victory museums as well as a memorial park where the ruins will be exhibited. The logo of the complex symbolizes the juniper trees that are widespread in the Lachin district, which boasts mysterious beauty and rich nature.

The Museum Complex, which covers an area of 3.5 hectares, is located close to the main road networks and the city center.

Art installations reflecting the themes of the museums will be displayed in the Occupation and Victory Museums. Exhibitions covering various themes will be organized in the halls.

A Memorial Park will be built in the territory of the Complex, where the remains of many destroyed historical and cultural monuments of the city will be exhibited. The ruins in the Memorial Park will be enriched with artistic installations and turned into an open-air museum.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the Lachin Occupation and Victory Museum Complex.

News.Az