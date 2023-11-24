Foundation stone laid for Soltanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Soltanli of the Jabrayil district has today been held, News.Az reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are included in Eastern Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev, as well as the residents of Soltanli village attended the event.

The master plan of Soltanli village was prepared by "KÉSZ" group of companies operating in the field of construction and design of Hungary and "Azermemarlayiha" Main State Project Institute based on the order of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The projected area of the village totals 398.82 hectares. A total of 496 private houses and 4-5-story 1.044 residential buildings are scheduled to be built here for 1.525 families (6.100 people).

The first phase will see the construction of 315 private houses for 1.336 people.

The village will have an administrative building, community club, secondary school, kindergarten, hospital, sports and health center, hotel as well as public catering facilities.

The "Smart village" concept will be applied in the architectural-planning and engineering-technological solutions of residential houses and social facilities to be built here.

The officials and the residents laid a foundation stone for the village of Soltanli.





News.Az