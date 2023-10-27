Yandex metrika counter

Foundation stone laid for Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev

  • Culture
  • Share
Foundation stone laid for Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev

A foundation stone has been laid for the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev in the capital of Georgia, News.Az reports. 

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, state and government officials of the two countries attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

News about - Foundation stone laid for Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      