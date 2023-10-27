Foundation stone laid for Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev
- Culture
A foundation stone has been laid for the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev in the capital of Georgia, News.Az reports.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, state and government officials of the two countries attended the groundbreaking ceremony.