Foundation stones laid for hospital, secondary school and first multi-apartment residential settlement in Jabrayil

On October 4, a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital was laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state was informed that the new hospital will occupy an area of 2.6 hectares. All conditions will be created at the 150-bed hospital for the residents of the district.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital.

The head of state then attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in the city of Jabrayil.

The new school will enroll 960 pupils. The old building of the school was built in 1876.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the school.

Later on, a groundbreaking ceremony for the first multi-apartment residential settlement in the city of Jabrayil has been held.

President Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state was informed that the residential settlement occupies an area of 10.5 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the residential settlement.

