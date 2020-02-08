Four Armenian servicemen stuck under avalanche, three of them died

Four Armenian servicemen stuck under avalanche, three of them died

Today at around 4:50 p.m. four Armenian contractual servicemen were stuck under an avalanche at the maintenance station of N military unit in Armenia’s Syunik P

The bodies of three servicemen were found after search and rescue efforts. The other serviceman was brought out of the snow, has injuries, and his health condition is satisfactory.

The investigation is underway in order to clarify the circumstances behind the incident.

News.Az

