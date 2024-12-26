Four bodies from the "Embraer 190" plane crash in Aktau transported to Baku
- Azerbaijan
Azertag.az
The bodies of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) "Embraer 190" crash victims have been transferred from Aktau to Baku, News.az reports.An AZAL aircraft transported seven injured passengers, along with the bodies of four victims, to Baku.
In addition, the seven injured individuals were also brought to Baku today on a special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.