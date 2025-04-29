Four dead after car crashes into Illinois after-school camp VIDEO

Emergency vehicles and personnel outside of YNOT Outdoors, an after-school program, in Chatham, Ill., on Monday. Thomas J. Turney / The State Journal-Register/ USA Today Network

Four people are dead, including children, and several others are injured after a car crashed through an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities said.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, police responded after a vehicle drove through the east side of the YNOT After School Camp, Illinois State Police said in a news release, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Chatham is approximately 10 miles south of Springfield.

The vehicle struck several people outside the building as it entered through the eastern portion of the building, before exiting the western side of the structure, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said at a brief news conference.

The people who died are believed to be between the ages of 4 and 18, state police said.

Three of those killed were struck outside the building while another person was hit inside, authorities said.

Several people were transferred to local hospitals, including one person who was transported by helicopter, state police said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, state police said.

News.Az