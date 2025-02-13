Four dead after suspected gas explosion in Taiwan department store - UPDATED -VIDEO

This image taken from video by Taiwan's TVBS shows debris strewn across the streets following an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city [TVBS via AP ]

A suspected gas explosion in a Taiwan department store killed four people and left another "without vital signs", authorities said Thursday, with videos showing large pieces of debris raining on the street.

Another 24 people were injured and a search was underway for survivors of the blast in the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in the city of Taichung, the National Fire Agency said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The floor was believed to be closed for construction work at the time of the incident, the agency said.

The fire department dispatched 56 vehicles, 136 people, a dog and a drone to carry out search and rescue efforts, the National Fire Agency said.

Taichung Fire Bureau Chief Sun Fu-you told reporters the blast appeared to have been caused by gas, but it was unclear if it was related to the construction work.

The fire agency urged people to stay away from the disaster site.

An explosion at a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, on Thursday has resulted in one fatality and left 10 others hospitalized, according to fire authorities.

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city, News.Az reports, citing AP. Among the 10 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, authorities said. Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene, where parts of the building’s exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets. The cause of the blast was still unclear.

