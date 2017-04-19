Four dead in Greek military helicopter crash

Four people died and one was injured when a Greek military helicopter crashed on Wednesday.

The UH-1H-type craft disappeared from radar in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff.

The crash site is in northwest Greece.

Sergeant Major Vasiliki Plejida was found seriously injured by rescue personnel and was taken to a military hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The four dead officers have been identified as: Major-General Ioannis Tzanidakis; Colonel Thomas Adamou; Major Dimosthenis Goulas; and Lieutenant Konstantinos Chatzis.

The helicopter disappeared while on a scheduled flight from Larissa to Kozani with a total of five personnel onboard.

An investigation has been launched.

