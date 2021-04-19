Four dead in light plane crash near Paris
Four people were killed when a light plane crashed on Sunday afternoon in Seine-et-Marne, east of Paris, Xinhua reports.
The plane, a Robin DR400 monoplane, was found at around 2:00 p.m. in a field near a departmental road, and a judicial inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances of the accident, reported the French cable channel BFM TV.