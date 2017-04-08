Four die in Oregon plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were killed when a plane crashed near the city of Harrisburg in the US state of Oregon, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Four people were killed when a plane crashed about a quarter mile from the city of Harrisburg in the US state of Oregon, local media report.



"We don't know whether it's [the crash] weather-related and or mechanical," Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley told The Oregonian newspaper on Friday.



The single-engine plane was flying low before its Friday morning crash, according to witness reports.



All four people on board were killed in the crash, which occurred in a field, according to Riley.

News.Az

News.Az