Four fighter jets of Azerbaijani Air Force to join int’l exercises in Turkey

"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises with the participation of servicemen from different countries will start on June 21 at the airbase in Konya, Turkey, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs.  

First, a detailed briefing regarding the exercise planning, the preparation and progress process, as well as the tasks to be fulfilled in stages was presented.

Two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will be involved in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises.


