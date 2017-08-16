Yandex metrika counter

Four flights canceled in Georgia due to poor weather conditions

Four domestic flights were canceled in Georgia due to poor weather conditions, representative of the Natakhtari airfield, located 25 km from Tbilisi, reported.

It is reported that passengers will receive 100% of the ticket price, Vestnik Kavkaza reports. All passengers were informed about possible cancellation in advance.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

