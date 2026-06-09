Four hostages, soldier killed in Ogun attack

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At least four hostages and one soldier have been killed after armed men attacked Chinese expatriates at a dredging site in Magbon Village, Mowe area of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The incident occurred when suspected kidnappers stormed the Capo dredging site in the early hours of Monday, prompting a joint response by military personnel and police forces in the area, News.Az reports, citing Daily Post.

According to military authorities, troops engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange of fire, during which one assailant was killed while others retreated into surrounding forest terrain toward the Ogun River. The attackers reportedly seized five hostages as human shields during their escape.

A statement from the Army confirmed that four hostages were later killed by the fleeing gunmen, who also escaped via a boat along the river with one hostage. A soldier was killed in the operation, while another soldier and two police officers sustained gunshot wounds.

The bodies of the deceased and injured personnel were taken to the General Hospital in Sagamu, where the wounded are receiving treatment. Security forces have since intensified patrols in the area as operations continue to track the attackers.

News.Az