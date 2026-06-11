Four killed, 12 injured in RSF drone attacks in North Kordofan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were killed and 12 others injured in drone attacks carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on civilian areas in North Kordofan State.

The medical group said RSF drones struck several locations in El-Obeid, including the Dalil cemetery during a funeral procession. According to the network, four mourners were killed and seven others were wounded in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

RSF drones also targeted a fuel station in El-Obeid, leaving five people seriously injured. The group warned that the number of casualties could increase due to continued attacks on civilian sites and service facilities.

RECOMMENDED STORIES At least 23 civilians killed in drone attacks on Sudan's El Obeid

Eastern Chad an emerging frontline in Sudan war

Two hostages freed after bomb threat sparks California standoff

Hostage situation, bomb threat reported at Chase Bank in California - VIDEO

In a separate incident, a truck driver transporting food supplies was killed after his vehicle was attacked in the Jabal Kordofan area. The network described the attack as a violation against civilians and supply routes relied upon by local residents for essential goods.

The Sudan Doctors Network condemned what it called the RSF’s systematic shelling of civilian infrastructure in El-Obeid, stating that such attacks had continued repeatedly for more than a week. The group said attacks on civilians, service facilities and food transport vehicles constituted a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The network held RSF leaders fully responsible for the attacks and called on the international community and human rights organizations to take urgent action to protect civilians and stop assaults that threaten lives and worsen the humanitarian situation in the city.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing nearly 13 million others.

News.Az