Four killed after plane crashes in Russia’s Kemerovo region
- 19 Jun 2021 11:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
An airplane carrying parachute jumpers in Russia’s Kemerovo Region has crashed killing four and injuring eight more people, a local Emergencies Ministry’s Department told TASS on Saturday.
"L-410 aircraft took off from the Tanai airfield and then tumbled on the left wing," a spokesman for the local emergencies ministry said. "The aircraft carried 17 parachute jumpers. Seven dead and eight wounded."