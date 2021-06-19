Four killed after plane crashes in Russia’s Kemerovo region

+ ↺ − 16 px

An airplane carrying parachute jumpers in Russia’s Kemerovo Region has crashed killing four and injuring eight more people, a local Emergencies Ministry’s Department told TASS on Saturday.

"L-410 aircraft took off from the Tanai airfield and then tumbled on the left wing," a spokesman for the local emergencies ministry said. "The aircraft carried 17 parachute jumpers. Seven dead and eight wounded."

News.Az