Four people detained as mystery of crying girl in Turkey's Çorum cemetery remains unsolved

Four people were briefly detained on May 3 by police while the investigation has been ongoing about a mysterious crying girl in a cemetery in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum.

On April 28, witnesses reported a teenage girl crying and speaking to herself in one of the graves, Hurriyet Daily News reports. The next day, workers at the cemetery found the girl but then she disappeared, after which they left a note on the grave saying they could help her. They also informed police about the ghostly image.

Police intensified search efforts around the cemetery for the unidentified teenage girl for four days but there have not been any results.

Surveillance cameras were mounted around the grave which the girl cried on.

Meanwhile, curious locals have started to crowd day by day around the scene. Locals with flash lights have tried to find the girl in the shadows of the cemetery.

Police briefly detained four locals for interfering with the police’s search efforts. Until now, the mystery of the crying girl remained unsolved.

The mysterious girl was last seen at the cemetery on May 1, according to police officials.

The girl reportedly continued to come to the grave to cry, and managed to escape officials each time and disappear into the shadows of the cemetery.

Police said the girl was dressed in black and wore red shoes, and was crying on the grave of a woman who died in 1982. The girl reportedly appeared around 15 years old and police efforts are continuing in order to solve the incident.

