Four people injured in shooting in Seattle

At least four people, including one minor, were injured in shooting in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, TASS reports. 

"Police responded to shooting at 23rd Ave S Ave S Jackson Street at approximately 3:25 pm [local time]," Seattle Police Department said in its Twitter. "Four victims reported at this time."

According to a CBS report, one two-year-old child was injured in the incident and is currently in a critical condition. Three men were hospitalized in fair medical state.

The motive behind the shooting is currently being determined.


