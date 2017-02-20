Four Russian servicemen killed in car blast in Syria

Russian military advisers were in the car when it blew up, according to the ministry’s statement.

Four Russian servicemen were killed in Syria on February 16, when a radio controlled bomb targeting a Syrian military convoy exploded, the Russian Defense Ministry has said in a statement, APA reported citing RT.

Two other Russian servicemen were injured in the blast, the Ministry added.

The vehicle had been part of a Syrian Army convoy traveling to the city of Homs from the Tiyas airfield in central Syria’s Homs Province.

When the vehicle was some four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the airfield, a radio-controlled improvised explosive device went off under the vehicle, the ministry said.

