Fourteen employees of Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention test positive for coronavirus COVID 19

Fourteen employees of Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention have tested positive for coronavirus COVID 19, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokeswoman

She said in a Facebook post that these cases were included in the statistics for March 28. She said also that all preventive measures had been taken.



Two more people in Armenia have died from coronavirus in the early hours of March 29, Health Minister Arsen Torosian said early on Sunday. The number of people who died from the infection has risen to three.



One of the victims was a 55-year-old woman and the other a 73-year-old man. Both suffered from other, pre-existing medical conditions.



“Doctors did everything to save their lives, but unfortunately they did not succeed,” he wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, the number of people who tested positive for COVID 19 reached 424 on Sunday morning, up from 372 cases reported the day before.

News.Az

