Fourth Azerbaijani Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game held - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

'Vendetta' claimed the Azerbaijani Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game for the third time after a fierce struggle.

The Final of the 2018 season of the Azerbaijani Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game was organized by Ateshgah Brain Games Club with the financial support of the Council for State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

16 strongest teams that succeeded in the qualification rounds struggled in the final organized at Park Inn hotel. It should be noted that this year the Cup is dedicated to the Centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

After a long fight Vendetta became the winner of the Azerbaijani Cup for the third time in a row. ‘Revolver’ came second and ‘Prestij’ took the third place.

As part of the competition ‘Dream Team’ outstripped ‘Avanqard’ in a tense struggle and won the ‘Small cup’. Meanwhile, as a result of the competition held among representatives of the regions ‘Maqnat’ won the ‘Regions’ Cup’.

Then the winners were awarded with presents, diplomas and cups.

News.Az