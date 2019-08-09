Fragments of Azerbaijan’s crashed military aircraft recovered from sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Air Force’s MiG-29 aircraft that crashed into the Caspian Sea during a training flight on July 24 was spotted on August 8, the country’s Defense Min

As a result of the urgent measures taken by representatives of relevant government agencies and services with the participation of Turkish experts, some of the fragments of the crashed aircraft were recovered from the sea.

Currently, necessary work is underway to recover the main part of the aircraft.

News.Az

