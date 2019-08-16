Fragments of crashed aircraft of Azerbaijan Air Force found

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fragments of the aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force which crashed on July 24 were found.

The corresponding information was published on the Twitter page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The fragments of the aircraft were found by the Turkish Navy specialists underwater, during the search and rescue operations. The operations for searching pilot, Colonel-Lieutenant Rashad Atakishiyev and the flight recorder are underway.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

News.Az

