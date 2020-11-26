France-24 airs reportage on Kalbajar’s liberation from occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

France-24 TV channel broadcast reportage on the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district from the Armenian occupation.

According to the reportage, Kalbajar is the second of three districts that Armenia must transfer to Azerbaijan based on the agreement reached with official Baku.

The TV channel’s crew in Azerbaijan informed about the entry of the Azerbaijani army into the Kalbajar district, which was under Armenian occupation, adding that for the first time in 27 years, the Azerbaijani army entered the district as according to the above agreement.

The reportage also reflected the comment of the head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service Vagif Dargahli who noted that November 25 is a happy day for the entire Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani army and that the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the district was carried out in accordance with a trilateral statement signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

"Today is the happiest day of my life because I hope to return to the land where I lived for 43 years. I believe that we will return there soon," said Aslan Karimoglu, the displaced person from Kalbajar.

The reportage reminded that in 1993 the Armenian Armed Forces occupied the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, as a result of which tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forced to leave the district, and since then the district was kept under the occupation.

News.Az