France and Belgium collaborate on Telegram investigation

French and Belgian investigators are collaborating to pursue action against Telegram and its CEO Pavel Durov, according to an announcement from the Paris prosecutor's office on Friday, News.Az reports citing Politico .

The French prosector is already looking into charges against the Russian-born tech tycoon which include complicity in managing an online platform “in order to enable an illegal transaction in organized group,” and refusal to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.Joint investigation teams exist under the framework of Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, to allow states to "directly exchange information and evidence, cooperate in real time and jointly carry out operations."On Aug. 24, Durov was arrested upon landing in Paris, sending shockwaves around the world. His arrest followed a months-long investigation into Telegram's reluctance to cooperate with authorities on issues including child abuse. The messaging platform, known for its strong commitment to privacy, has become a go-to for criminals, political opponents, and military generals alike.A French administrative document first seen by POLITICO said investigators had reached out to their European counterparts who confirmed the platform's unwillingness to cooperate.“When consulted, other French investigation departments... as well as various Eurojust partners, notably Belgian, shared the same observation” on Telegram's behavior, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed in a statement on Aug. 28 as it announced the charges against Durov.Belgium's federal prosecutor had also launched an investigation into "Telegram's near-total failure to respond to legal demands," the French prosecutor said Friday.A month after his arrest, Durov announced that Telegram had updated its privacy policy to reflect it may disclose IP addresses and phone numbers of suspected criminals when it gets an order from relevant judicial authorities.

News.Az