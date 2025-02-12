France and India sign nuclear reactor partnership agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

France and India signed a nuclear reactor partnership agreement on Wednesday, according to a joint statement released by both sides.

The letter of intent on small modular reactor and advanced modular reactor was signed during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in the southeastern port city of Marseille, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They also agreed to cooperate in the training and education of nuclear professionals from the two countries.

Macron also gave a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility to Modi.

The two leaders also visited Mazargues War Cemetery.

According to the joint statement, the two leaders emphasized reforms at the UN Security Council while also reiterating their commitment to the Paris Pact.

India’s consulate was also opened in Marseille during the visit.

Modi is in France on a three-day visit that began on Feb. 11.

He co-chaired the AI summit in Paris and is scheduled to fly to the US for a summit with President Donald Trump.

News.Az