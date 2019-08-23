Yandex metrika counter

France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

The new ambassador of France to Azerbaijan has been appointed, APA reports citing the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France.

Zacharie Gross has been appointed as a new ambassador of France to Azerbaijan.

Note that, Aurélia Bouchez has been the ambassador of France to Azerbaijan since 2015.

