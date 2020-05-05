Yandex metrika counter

France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International to hold meeting soon

France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International will hold a meeting on May 12, Trend reports citing MEDEF International.

The meeting will be held jointly with the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the format of a webinar.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov will attend the event.

The meeting will focus on measures taken in Azerbaijan to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy; the impact of the pandemic on investment projects, on human resources management, customs procedures.


